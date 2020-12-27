More than 4,500 runners join VnExpress Marathon Hue 2020 hinh anh 1Racers at the event (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – Over 4,500 people from across the nation took part in the VnExpress Marathon Hue 2020 in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue’s Hue city on December 27.

They competed on four different races – 5km, 10km, 21km, and 42km, all began and finished at Le Duan street.

A special 1km race for kids at the Nguyen Van Troi park’s Ngo Mon Square was a bonus of the event, attracting 1,000 young runners aged between 6 and 10.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said the marathon aims to promote physical training in the community and widely introduce Thua Thien – Hue’s heritages, landscapes, environment and people.

The races were rounded off with 96 prizes worth nearly 1 billion VND (43,544 USD) awarded to winners. A total of 240 million VND from the proceeds were presented to the online newspaper VnExpress’s Hope Foundation to help improve education conditions of poor children./.
VNA