Quang Ninh (VNA) – The annual Halong Bay International Heritage Marathon, the sixth of its kind in Ha Long, was held in the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 22.



Over 2,500 athletes competed in 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km races.



The winner in the longest race for men was Ha Van Nhat while that for women was Pham Nguyen To Phuong.



Le Trung Duc and Doan Thu Hang won in the 21km race for men and women, respectively.



In the 10km race, male athlete Nguyen Van Lai and female athlete Le Thi Lan came first while in the 5km race, Nguyen Tung Luu and Tran Thi Thu Hang finished first.



The Halong Bay Heritage Marathon running tracks have been measured and certified by experts of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).



It has been voted as one of the world's 150 most beautiful running tracks by the prestigious Runner's World UK magazine.



The competition also offered a chance to popularise Quang Ninh, its tourism and people to tourists at home and abroad./.