- More than 70 people have died and dozens are still missing after flash floods and landslides swept through East Nusa Tenggara of Indonesia and neighbouring Timor-Leste on April 4.Indonesia disaster management agency spokesman Raditya Jati told broadcaster MetroTV that there are 55 deaths, but the figure is expected to rise while some 42 people are still missing.The natural disasters have also forced hundreds of people to be evacuated. At least four houses have been seriously damaged while 17 others were washed away.The rescue effort has been hampered due to cut-off roads and mudslides.Meanwhile, at least 16 people have died in Timor Leste, said a local official.Floods sparked by torrential rain wreaked havoc and destruction on islands stretching from Flores Island to Timor Leste.The deluge and subsequent landslides caused dams to overflow, submerging thousands of houses and leaving rescue workers struggling to reach survivors trapped in the aftermath./.