Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 21 for Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in which he affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the development and reinforcement of ties with traditional friends, including Kazakhstan.



Trong said the Vietnamese Party, State and people always remember and appreciate the invaluable support that the Kazakh people provided for Vietnam during the past struggles for national independence and the current cause of national construction and development.



- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with visiting President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D’Hose in Hanoi on August 21.



Welcoming D'Hose on her official visit to Vietnam from August 21-25, Hue said the Senate President is the highest-ranking official of Belgium to visit the Southeast Asian country in 2023 as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 5th anniversary of their strategic partnership in agriculture.

At the talks (Photo: VNA)

- President Vo Van Thuong and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev compared notes on orientations to enhance cooperation between Vietnam and Kazakhstan during their talks in Hanoi on August 21.



At the talks, which took place following a welcome ceremony for the Kazakh leader the same day, Thuong spoke highly of achievements Kazakhstan has recorded in politics and socio-economic development.



- Vietnam highly values the position and role of Kazakhstan in the Central Asian region and wants to enhance multifaceted cooperation with the country, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said while meeting with visiting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Hanoi on August 21.



Lauding the outcomes of the guest's talks with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and his meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Hue expressed his confidence that the signed documents between the two sides will create a favorable legal framework to promote the traditional friendship and collaboration between the two countries in the upcoming time in a more comprehensive and effective manner.



- The Vietnamese Government attaches importance to enhancing a deeper, substantial, and effective relationship with Belgium - a founding member with a significant voice within the European Union, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose during a meeting in Hanoi on August 21.



D'Hose is on an official visit to Vietnam from August 21-25 at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



- A joint press release on the outcomes of the official visit to Vietnam by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from August 20-22 has been issued.



The visit is being made at the invitation of Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, during which, President Tokayev met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong; held talks with President Thuong; met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue; and visited several economic and cultural establishments in Bac Ninh and Hai Duong provinces.



- Vietnam has actively contributed its opinions on future economic cooperation directions between ASEAN and its partners, aiming to achieve practical benefits for Vietnam in particular and ASEAN as a whole, as part of the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM-55).



At the consultations between ASEAN economic ministers and their counterparts from the US, China, Russia, India, East Asia and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministers' Meeting in Semarang city, Indonesia, on August 21, Vietnam offered feedback to strengthen regional supply chains and foster sustainable economic development.

At the event (Photo: VNA)

- The Canada-Vietnam Clean Energy Partnership forum took place in Ho Chi Minh City on August 21, aiming to connect the sides’ private sectors and, through such links, enable Canadian contributions to the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), helping Vietnam achieve its net-zero emissions goal by 2050.



At the event, jointly held by the Canadian Consulate General in the southern economic hub and Canada-ASEAN Business Council (CABC), experts introduced numerous collaboration solutions.

- Ho Chi Minh City considers Japan one of its most important partners, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen told Chief Representative of the New Komeito Party of Japan Natsuo Yamaguchi in their meeting on August 21.



Thanking the New Komeito Party's significant contributions to strengthening Vietnam-Japan cooperation in its capacity as the ruling coalition party of Japan, Nen proposed Yamaguchi continue promoting the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership in the near future./.