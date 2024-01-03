Politics Top legislator works with Ba Ria-Vung Tau authorities National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 2 held a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee of the southern province of Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

Politics Lao PM to pay official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7 Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7 at the invitation of Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics NA Chairman pays working visit to Ba Ria – Vung Tau National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 2 inspected the implementation of the component project No. 3 of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project in Phu My township, and the Southern Petrochemical Complex Project in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Politics Sympathy offered to Japan over major earthquake in Ishikawa prefecture Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 2 sent a message of sympathy to his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio over huge losses in human lives and property caused by a massive earthquake that hit Ishikawa prefecture and adjacent areas in central Japan on January 1.