☀️ Morning digest January 3
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported yesterday by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 2 held a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee of the southern province of Ba Ria–Vung Tau.
At the function, the top legislator commended the province for the remarkable and comprehensive achievements that it has attained in recent times. He noted that in mid-December 2023, the Prime Minister approved the masterplan for Ba Ria-Vung Tau in the 2021–2030 period with a vision towards 2050. The plan sets the overall goal of comprehensively developing the province into one of the vital development hubs in the southeastern region, a national maritime economic centre, and one of the top five sea-based economic regions in the country by 2030. Read full story
- The living standards in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas have been improved in the past year thanks to the Government and Prime Minister’s directions, the active engagement of administrations at all levels and sectors, coupled with the collaborative efforts of people from different ethnic groups in enforcing 188 policies related to them, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 2.
At a national teleconference reviewing the performance of ethnic minority affairs in 20223 hosted by the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang asked relevant ministries and agencies, from the central to local levels, to pay more attention to the proper implementation of ethnic minority affairs. Read full story
- The National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) will commence 34 electricity transmission projects and complete 63 others this year, its Chairman of the Member Council Nguyen Tuan Tung told a conference held in Hanoi on January 2.
According to the 2024 plan assigned by the Vietnam Electricity (EVN), EVNNPT will focus on key projects to ensure electricity supply for the country's socioeconomic development throughout the year, including those on enhancing the capacity of the 500 kV north-central power transmission grid and serving renewable power plants as well as the purchase of electricity from Laos. Read full story
- It is estimated that Vietnam's tourism sector served about 3.2 million tourists during the New Year holidays from December 30, 2023 to January 1, 2024, up 6.6% year on year, but the overall number of visitors fell short of expectations.
According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the average room occupancy rate in lodging facilitates reached nearly 50%, with some tourism hubs nationwide reporting even higher rates, at around 70%. Read full story
- The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has signed contracts with domestic vaccine producers on the supply of ten types of vaccines used for the national expanded programme on immunisation (EPI).
According to the institute, the vaccines will be soon allocated to localities this month. Specifically, there will be over 1.55 million doses of BCG vaccine for Tuberculosis, 1 million doses of Hepatitis B vaccine, 4.98 million doses of oral Polio vaccine (OPV), 1.9 million doses of Measles vaccine; 1.7 million doses of Measles-Rubella vaccine; 1.4 million doses of Japanese Encephalitis vaccine; 1.53 million doses of combined Diphtheria-Pertussis-Tetanus vaccine (DPT); 1.47 million doses of Tetanus vaccine and 1.37 million doses of Tetanus-Diphtheria (TD) vaccine. Read full story./.