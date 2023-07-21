☀️ Morning digest July 21
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said he believes that ample room remains for Vietnam and Malaysia to expand their cooperation while receiving Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Hanoi on July 20.
The Party leader welcomed the official visit by the Malaysian PM, which takes place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (1973- 2023), and stressed that Vietnam and Malaysia, as close neighbours in Southeast Asia and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), share views on many important international issues, as well as similarities in culture and history. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse welcomed Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse, who are paying an official visit to Vietnam, at a ceremony held in Hanoi on July 20.
The trip on July 20 - 21 is the first official visit to Vietnam by PM Anwar Ibrahim since he took office in December 2022. Read full story
Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim pose for a photo before their talks in Hanoi on July 20. (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his visiting Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim held talks in Hanoi on July 20, noting with satisfaction the development of the bilateral relations, especially since the establishment of the Strategic partnership in 2015.
They highlighted the enhanced ties in politics, diplomacy, trade and investment, as well as the recovery of the fields directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic such as tourism, labour, and education - training. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and the US enhance connectivity between their economies, step up bilateral trade and accelerate the recovery of their supply chains at a reception for US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Hanoi on July 20.
US firms should be encouraged to expand and increase investment in Vietnam, especially in high-tech, he said, highlighting the building of harmonious, sustainable and mutually-beneficial trade ties between the two countries. Read full story
- Malaysia attaches importance to and desires to develop a strategic partnership with Vietnam, Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Zambry Abdul Kadir stated.
Zambry Abdul Kadir and his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son co-chaired the 7th meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation between the two countries as part of his official visit to Vietnam on July 19-20. Read full story
|- Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong and US Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen had a working session in Hanoi on July 20, pledging to maintain close cooperation between their agencies in the spirit of mutual respect.
The officials shared the view that their countries have multiple opportunities to strengthen cooperation towards the common target of promoting strong, inclusive, and sustainable growth via effective macro-economic policies and financial stability maintenance. Read full story
- Do Van Chien, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, held talks with Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing on July 20, as part of the Vietnamese delegation’s working visit to China.
Chien, who is also Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, expressed his delight at the flourishing relations between the two Parties and the two countries, especially the official visits to China by CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in November 2022 and by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in late June 2023. Read full story
- Vietnamese citizens can enter 55 countries and territories worldwide without applying for a visa, or with simplified visa procedures like e-visas or visas on arrival, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on July 20.
Hang made the affirmation at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi, responding to a reporter's query on the Henley Passport Index released by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners on July 19. Read full story
Great potential of import and export activities between Vietnam and China has resulted in rising demand for enterprises to establish and enforce IP rights in business and commercial activities in China. (Photo: VNA)- A seminar was held in Hanoi on July 20, aiming to facilitate the registration and management of Vietnamese trademarks and geographical indications (GI) in China.
The event was jointly organised by the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam (IP Vietnam) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Hanoi Department of Science and Technology and the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA)./. Read full story