Videos Prime Minister holds talks with Malaysian counterpart Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse is paying an official visit to Vietnam from July 20-21. On July 20, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh welcomed and held talks with the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Politics Spouses of Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs enjoy water puppetry in Hanoi The spouse of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Le Thi Bich Tran, and the spouse of Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah binti Dr. Wan Ismail, enjoyed a water puppetry programme at the Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre in Hanoi on July 20.

Politics Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs delighted at development of bilateral relations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his visiting Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim held talks in Hanoi on July 20, noting with satisfaction the development of the bilateral relations, especially since the establishment of the Strategic partnership in 2015.

Politics Vietnam Fatherland Front enhances ties with Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Do Van Chien, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, held talks with Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing on July 20, as part of the Vietnamese delegation’s working visit to China.