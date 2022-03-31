☀️ Morning digest March 31
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed received newly-appointed US Ambassador Marc Evans Knapper in Hanoi on March 30. During the reception, he said Vietnam wishes to work together with the US – one of its leading important partners – to deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, political institutions and differences. Read full story
President Phuc addresses the event (Photo: VNA)- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the NA Standing Committee have agreed to enhance and improve the efficiency of their coordination to better perform their tasks.
At a conference discussing coordination between the President and the NA Standing Committee in Hanoi on March 30, President Phuc emphasised that he always wishes to coordinate with the NA and its Standing Committee in reforming law making and raising the quality of the work, which, he said, should support businesses and people.Read full story
- Belarus is keen to bolster development cooperation with Vietnam, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated when hosting a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Van Ngu on March 29 to discuss the bilateral relations and development prospects of new cooperation fields.
The European nation stands ready to share its technologies, support the establishment of new enterprises, and build joint ventures manufacturing technical products in Vietnam and boost supply of foodstuffs and fertilisers for the Southeast Asian nation, he added. Read full story
Aid presented to pandemic-hit workers (Illustrative photo: VNA)- Some 3.4 million labourers will benefit from the housing rent support policy that has been recently approved by the Prime Minister. Accordingly, two groups will receive support, labourers working in enterprises and those returning to the labour market, at the rate of 500,000 VND per person each month (21.7 USD) and 1,000,000 VND per person each month, respectively. Read full story
- Vietnam’s export-import revenue in the first quarter of this year was estimated at 176.35 billion USD, up 14.37 percent year-on-year, of which 88.58 billion USD was from exports, a rise of 12.9 percent. Read full story
- Two Vietnamese business associations in central and southern Laos have been established as member organistions of the Vietnam Business Association for Cooperation and Investment in Laos (BACI). During their first congresses, the two associations approved their charters, discussed operation orientations, and elected the executive boards for the 2022 – 2027 tenure. Read full story
- The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade will host large-scale trade promotion events across more than 2,000 points of sale in the city to boost consumption and tourism. Key activities of the programme will be held in May, July and November this year. Read full story
The national men’s football team of Vietnam is expected to move up two spots in the FIFA rankings. (Photo: VietnamPlus)- The national men’s football team of Vietnam is expected to move up two spots in the FIFA rankings after the 1-1 draw match with Japan as part of the final round of World Cup 2022 qualifiers on March 29. It is likely to jump to the 96th place in March, according to the Football Ranking website./. Read full story