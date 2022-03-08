☀️ Morning digest March 8
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnam appreciates Poland's support in evacuating nearly 2,000 Vietnamese people from Ukraine to Poland and providing them with shelters and necessities, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told Chargé d'Affaires of the Polish Embassy in Vietnam Maciej Duszynski during their meeting in Hanoi on March 7. Read full story
- Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has given approval to the Ministry of Transport’s proposal on the arrangement of repatriation flights for Vietnamese living in Ukraine and their families on March 7 and 9. Minh assigned the Ministry of Finance to allocate funding for the flights and the Ministry of Health has been tasked to provide instructions for COVID-19 preventive rules during the repatriation of the Vietnamese citizens. Read full story
- The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on March 7 presented 9.45 million syringes and 200,000 safe boxes to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) to aid Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccination work. Read full story
- The Vietnam Marine Administration (VINAMARINE) has informed that it will chair the upcoming ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group (MTWG) Meeting, which is scheduled to take place virtually in Hanoi on March 9 and 10. Read full story
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) receives Chargé d'Affaires of the Polish Embassy in Vietnam Maciej Duszynski (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam requests China to respect and not violate Vietnam's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, and not take actions to complicate the situation, thus contributing to maintaining peace, security and stability in the East Sea, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on March 7. Read full story
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)- Vietnamese representative agencies in Ukraine and neighbouring countries have received about 3,500 Vietnamese people who fled from war areas in Ukraine. As of March 7 afternoon, more than 2,200 people had been evacuated to Poland, 830 to Romania, more than 100 to Slovakia, and about 20 to Russia. Read full story
