Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has suggested Hungary cooperate and support Vietnam in institution building and perfection, digital transformation, and personnel training to serve the judicial sector.

At a reception for Hungarian Minister of Justice Bence Tuzson in Hanoi on November 15, PM Chinh highlighted the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, and thanked Hungary for its support to Vietnam in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, thus helping the country recover in all spheres.



- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son proposed three priorities for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) collaboration at the 34th APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM) in San Francisco on November 14.

At the 34th APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM) in San Francisco, the US, on November 14. (Photo: AFP)

Son stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in climate change and green growth. APEC members need to accelerate collaboration programmes on trade in goods and environmental services, green-bio-circular economic models, smart agriculture, just energy transition and management of natural resources, he stated.



- Hungarian Justice Minister Bence Tuzson expressed his hope that Hungary and Vietnam will make efforts to deepen cooperation in the fields of law and justice during talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Le Thanh Long in Hanoi on November 15.



The talks took place within the framework of Tuzson's working visit to Vietnam from November 13-16, also his first trip to the Southeast Asian nation since taking office in August.



- Vietnam will play a more active role in cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US, especially within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM ), Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang affirmed on November 15.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang speaks at the meeting. (Photo:VNA)

Addressing in the ASEAN-US Defence Ministers' Informal Meeting in Indonesia, Giang praised the US commitment to supporting ASEAN's centrality and promoting comprehensive cooperation with the region, especially in economy, trade, investment, and science-technology.



- The 19th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Social Welfare and Development (SOMSWD) was held in Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on November 15, with the participation of representatives from relevant agencies of ASEAN countries, the ASEAN Secretariat and Vietnam’s ministries and agencies.

Participants at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) chaired the meeting that was held in-person for the first time after four years held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



- Indonesia's Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on November 15 called on other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to help Myanmar find a peaceful and durable solution to the current situation.



Addressing the 17th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) in Jakarta, the minister said that as ASEAN chair, Indonesia supports Myanmar's efforts to find a peaceful and durable solution and promote harmonious reconciliation.



- VietnamPlus, the e-newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), was honoured with the first-class Labour Order at a ceremony held at the VNA headquarters in Hanoi on November 15 to celebrate its 15th founding anniversary (November 13, 2008).

On behalf of the President, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, who is also First Vice Chairwoman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council, presents the first-class Labour Order to VietnamPlus. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang sent baskets of flowers to the event.



- Walmart, the renowned retail giant based in the US, expects to turn Vietnam into a goods supply centre of Asia, Andrea Albright, Executive Vice President, Sourcing, for Walmart, has told Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.



At the meeting, which took place in San Francisco on November 14, Allbright stressed that Vietnam is among the five largest goods suppliers to Walmart's global supply chain, not only in the US but also in other markets like China, Canada and Mexico.