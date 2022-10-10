☀️ Morning digest October 10
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– The sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on October 9 after seven days of sitting, with all items on its agenda completed.
In his closing remarks, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong emphasised the need to maintain vigilance against COVID-19 in the time ahead, keep macro-economic stability, control inflation and ensure major economic balances, especially in finance and budget, as the world economy and situation are expected to develop complicatedly and unexpectedly. Read full story
– The 16th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to open on October 10 and conclude on October 12, said the NA Office. During the course of the session, full-time legislators will mull over and give opinions to a number of important issues, including a draft NA resolution on a pilot programme allowing people to select car plates via auctions. Read full story
– A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh attended the 6th meeting of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Commission hosted by Singapore on October 8. This was the first in-person meeting of the CPTPP Commission since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in early 2020.Read full story
– Vietnam has gained a position and reputation in the international arena thanks to its contributions to the international community, a researcher has said, mentioning the country’s engagement in United Nations peacekeeping operations.
Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, a researcher at the Centre for Policy Futures under the University of Queensland in Australia, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent that Vietnam’s participation in the UN peacekeeping operations has come from its sense of responsibility.Read full story
– Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on October 7 affirmed Vietnam’s commitments to promoting the rule of law at the national and international levels while attending a debate on this issue chaired by the UN’s Sixth Committee (Legal).
Giang stressed that in the context of many complicated conflicts taking place in the world, international law and the basic principles of the UN Charter have always been the basic foundation of the international system.Read full story
- Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, made active contributions to the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) which wrapped up on October 7 after four weeks of working.
Speaking at various discussion sessions, Mai highlighted Vietnam's priorities and commitments in its candidacy to the UNHRC for the 2023-2025 term, reaffirming the Party and State’s consistent guidelines and policies of putting people at the centre of the development and ensuring that they can share in the fruits of this process.Read full story
– The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) High Command has said that it will take more drastic measures to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, contributing to maintaining order and safety at sea, and sustainably developing the maritime economy while consolidating national defence and security.
Along with the implementation of directions from the Prime Minister and the steering committee for IUU fishing prevention and control, the VCG has coordinated with ministries and sectors to finalise legal documents, mechanisms and policies on fishing vessel management.Read full story/.