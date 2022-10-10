Politics Press release of closing session of 13th Party Central Committee’s sixth plenum The 13th Party Central Committee concluded its sixth plenum on October 9 morning with the closing session chaired by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. ​

Politics Party chief lauds contributions of book publishing, printing, distribution sector Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has commended contributions made by the book publishing, printing and distribution sector in his congratulatory letter sent to the sector on the 70th anniversary of its traditional day (October 10, 1952 - 2022).

Politics Vietnam gains international trust thanks to responsible contributions: Researcher Vietnam has gained a position and reputation in the international arena thanks to its contributions to the international community, a researcher has said, mentioning the country’s engagement in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Politics National master plan for 2021-2030 scrutinised at Party Central Committee’s plenum An orientation scheme of the national master plan for the period of 2021 – 2030, with a vision to 2050 was a focus of the sixth working day of the 13th Party Central Committee’s sixth plenum on October 8.