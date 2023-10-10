☀️ Morning digest October 10
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited and congratulated the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's chapter and the Executive Committee of the Patriotic Clergy Solidarity Association in the southern province of Soc Trang province on October 9 on the occasion of the 2023 Sene Dolta festival celebrated by the Khmer community.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (first, right) in Soc Trang province. (Photo: VNA)Sene Dolta is the largest traditional festival of the Khmer people in the southern region and Soc Trang in particular. It has been preserved and celebrated through many generations, serving as an occasion for clans and families to come together, strengthen their bonds of love and unity, and foster connections among friends, relatives, and the community as a whole. Read full story
- Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang affirmed his commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation at a meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea in Phnom Penh on October 9.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang (fifth from left) and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea (seventh from right). (Photo: VNA)Tang conveyed congratulations from Vietnamese leaders to Sok Chenda Sophea on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia. Read full story
- The opening ceremony of a UN Military Observers (UNMO) course took place in Hanoi on October 9.
Colonel Nguyen Ba Hung, deputy head of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operation, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)The ceremony was co-organised by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO), the US Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI), and US Office of Defence Cooperation. Read full story
- Despite global uncertainties, Vietnam remains attractive to foreign investors, drawing 20.21 billion USD by the end of September, up 7.7% year on year.
Of the figure, 15.9 billion USD was disbursed, marking a 2.2% increase year-on-year. Read full story
- With the growth of e-commerce, Vietnam has become a destination for many manufacturing and logistics firms, which is coupled with a high demand for high-quality logistics real estate, said CEO of Cushman & Wakefield Trang Bui.
Trang said the total warehouse supply in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City is only around over 2.02 million sq.m and 5.13 million sq.m, respectively. Industrial parks and logistics facilities in major urban areas, especially in the two cities, are experiencing high occupancy rates, with some reaching nearly 100%. The demand for warehouse space is expected to continue growing in the future. Read full story
- The race to lower deposit interest rates among banks is expected to continue until the end of 2023, according to analysts.
They attributed it to sluggish credit growth and challenges that lending continues to face, and loose monetary policy, leading to a surplus of liquidity./.Read full story