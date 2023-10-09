Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang affirmed his commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation at a meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea in Phnom Penh on October 9.

Tang conveyed congratulations from Vietnamese leaders to Sok Chenda Sophea on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia.

Both officials spoke highly of the long-standing bilateral relationship, which has kept growing at all levels in the spirit of "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability”.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening extensive cooperation in areas of mutual interest, they promised to continue maintaining the exchange of delegations via all channels to share information and experience, and continue upholding existing cooperation mechanisms while jointly exploring new, effective and practical cooperation mechanisms for the benefit of both sides.

The host and guest also pledged to continue upholding the tradition of mutual consultations on global and regional issues of shared interests and benefits to both countries.



Sok Chenda Sophea, for his part, highly evaluated the meeting with Tang, saying it was his first meeting with the neighbouring country's ambassador since his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation./.

