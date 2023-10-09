Soc Trang (VNA) - National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited and congratulated the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's chapter and the Executive Committee of the Patriotic Clergy Solidarity Association in the southern province of Soc Trang province on October 9 on the occasion of the 2023 Sene Dolta festival celebrated by the Khmer community.



Sene Dolta is the largest traditional festival of the Khmer people in the southern region and Soc Trang in particular. It has been preserved and celebrated through many generations, serving as an occasion for clans and families to come together, strengthen their bonds of love and unity, and foster connections among friends, relatives, and the community as a whole.



Chairman Hue hailed Soc Trang as a province with a moderate level of development in the Mekong Delta. Its population are mostly Kinh, Khmer, and Hoa (Chinese) ethnic groups. Among them, the Khmer community is the largest, accounting for over 30% of the local population, making Soc Trang home to the biggest Khmer population in the country.



He asked the board and the committee to accompany local authorities at all levels and urge residents to follow the Party's policies and guidelines and State laws.



The provincial Party Committee, authorities, Fatherland Front, political-social organisations, and relevant agencies were required to effectively follow the Party and State's policies and guidelines regarding ethnic and religious affairs.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (centre) speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

He presented gifts to the board and the committee, the southern Pali education complementary school, and Huynh Cuong ethnic boarding high school, and witnessed the symbolic donation of 5 billion VND (208,000 USD) from the Vietnam National Petroleum Group to support the "For the Poor" Fund in building 100 houses for poor, near-poor and extremely disadvantaged households in the province.



Later, the top legislator is scheduled to pay working trips to Hau Giang province and Can Tho city./.