India- Soc Trang cultural exchange night opens in Soc Trang province on August 14 (Photo: VNA)

Soc Trang (VNA) – The India-Soc Trang Cultural Exchange Night opened in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on April 14, as part of the ongoing Namaste Vietnam Festival held by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City.

Huynh Thi Diem Ngoc, Deputy Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Soc Trang and India have a strong cooperative relation in several areas, particularly cultural exchanges with many annual events have been held in the province such as the “Yoga International Day” and “Indian film week”, helping popularise Indian culture to the locals.

Participants had a chance to enjoy Qawwali, a genre of music that is unique and popular in India.

Besides, “Don ca tai tu”, an intangible cultural heritage of human recognised by USNESCO, and Rro Bam dance – a national intangible cultural heritage - performances were also staged at the night.

The Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023 takes place from 12th – 20th August in Ho Chi Minh City and some cities of Vietnam with many special cultural exchange activities.

Themed "People unite, warm friendship", the festival aims to enhance cultural understanding, people-to-people exchanges, thereby enhancing solidarity and friendship between India and Vietnamese people./.