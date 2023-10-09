NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (C) speaks at the working session with representatives from the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board on October 9. (Photo: VNA)

Soc Trang (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked for more efforts to develop Soc Trang province into a pivotal hub for agriculture, industry, services, logistics, and energy projects in the Mekong Delta region, and a main gateway of the region to the East Sea through a connected transportation infrastructure system.



During a working session with representatives from the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board on October 9, the top legislator praised the Party Committee, authorities and people of Soc Trang for the socioeconomic development achievements in recent times.



He congratulated Soc Trang on the announcement of the provincial master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, expressing his impression of remarkable changes and development in the locality.



He urged the local authorities to call for greater investment in developing the Tran De deep-water port associated with the Tran De coastal economic zone.



Hue underlined the need for the locality to speed up on-site industrialisation and urbanisation based on local and regional capabilities, suggesting Soc Trang focus on ensuring connectivity between dynamic urban areas, industrial and service clusters, and logistical centres.

Soc Trang’s GDP growth expand by 5.14% in the first nine months of 2023. - Illustrative image (Photo: baosoctrang.org.vn)

It is important to integrate coastal areas with the mainland, expedite infrastructure development, accelerate administrative reforms and human resource development, and lure more investment in agro-aquatic product processing, he said.



Attention should be also paid to building the Party and the political system, developing effective personelle, and effectively joining the supreme supervision, and the law-making work of the NA, especially important bills that the legislature will consider and decide on during the upcoming 6th meeting.



NA Chairman Hue also asked local authorities to step up mass mobilisation, inspection and supervision, strictly follow the Party discipline, and focus on internal affairs, and combating corruption and negative phenomena.



The province should give priority to developing human resources serving socioeconomic development, especially in processing and logistics industries, Hue said.



Soc Trang needs to effectively implement goals, tasks, programmes and projects set in the provincial master plan, towards ensuring compliance with the national Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, he said.



He also asked local authorities to continue maintaining national defence and security, effectively perform ethnic affairs, and enhance mass mobilisation work among ethnic minority communities, thus strengthening confidence in the Party's leadership, and contributing to the renewal process’s success.



According to a report from the provincial Party Committee, Soc Trang’s GDP growth expanded by 5.14% in the first nine months of 2023. Its GRDP increased by 5.76% in the 2020-2021 period. The GPD per capita in 2023 reached an estimated 60.3 million VND, 1.3 times higher than that reported in 2020. The province's urbanisation rate reached about 33.9%, an increase of 0.5% compared to 2021.



The province's business environment has improved significantly, with its competitiveness index ranked 7th in the Mekong Delta region./.