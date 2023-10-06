Politics Vietnam, Indonesia discuss religious, ethnic issues A delegation from Vietnam's Central Theory Council had meetings with leading Indonesian research institutions concerning religious and ethnic issues as part of its ongoing working visit to the nation from October 4 to 8.

Politics Fifth working day of 13th Party Central Committee’s 8th plenum The 13th Party Central Committee on October 6 discussed the implementation of two resolutions and elected new members to its Secretariat and Inspection Commission at its ongoing 8th plenum.

Politics Deputy PM pledges to accelerate JETP implementation in Vietnam The Vietnamese Government will continue fine-tuning the legal framework on investment, finance and technology, and ensure resources for renewable energy projects, and build mechanisms for direct electricity trading, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.