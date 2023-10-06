☀️ Morning digest October 6
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong met with outstanding businesswomen nationwide who are members of the Vietnam Association for Women Entrepreneurs (VAWE) in Hanoi on October 5.
The meeting took place ahead of the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Day (October 13), the anniversary of the Vietnam Women's Union (October 20), and the anniversary of the VAWE (October 19). Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang in Hanoi on October 5, lauding the outgoing diplomat’s significant contributions to relations between the two countries and the two parliaments. Read full story
- The Bangladeshi Ambassador to Vietnam and Bangladeshi Embassy in Vietnam have done a good job in promoting the good traditional relations between the two countries, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan said when receiving the outgoing ambassador Samina Naz in Hanoi on October 5. Read full story
- The 14th defence policy dialogue between Vietnam and Singapore took place under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Singaporean Permanent Secretary for Defence Chan Heng Kee in Hanoi on October 5.
Chien said 2023 is a special year when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and 10 years of the strategic partnership, based on which defence cooperation has become increasingly substantive and effective. Read full story
- The US’s increased trade defence measures on imports in general and Vietnamese goods in particular has made it increasingly hard to export to this market, according to Counsellor and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in the US Do Ngoc Hung.
Hung described the US as the world's largest importer, with an annual value exceeding 3 trillion USD. Statistics from the US International Trade Commission (USITC) showed that in the first half of this year, the US ran a trade surplus of around 500 billion USD, proving that it is highly attractive and a target of exporters worldwide. However, the US market is also very demanding, with stringent requirements and high standards for many goods. Read full story
- Vietnam Airlines has been honoured as the airline with Boldest Moves by SkyTeam during the global airline alliance’s second Sustainable Flight Challenge (TSFC).
SkyTeam greatly valued the efforts and creativity of Vietnam Airlines in implementing solutions to recall and reissue dry food products and disposable utensils after flights and donate them to VietHarvest food rescue organisation. Read full story
- A workshop was held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on October 5 to discuss public - private partnership (PPP) in reducing emissions in the tra fish production chain in Vietnam.
With about 6,000ha of the farming area and an output of over 1.5 million tonnes, tra fish is among the key fishery commodities of Vietnam. The country’s tra fish products have been exported to more than 140 markets in the world, bringing home about 2 billion USD in annual export value. Vietnam’s tra fish production and the related food safety and hygiene control system have also received positive assessment from the US Food Safety and Inspection Service. Read full story
- Violations of Vietnam's laws have been detected in TikTok's cross-border services in Vietnam after a comprehensive inspection of TikTok's activities in the country from May this year, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) said at the monthly press conference on October 5.
At the event, head of the MIC’s Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information Le Quang Tu Do said that an intersectoral inspection group examined two entities of TikTok in Vietnam, which are Ho Chi Minh City-based representative office of TikTok Pte.Ltd (TikTok Office) and TikTok Technologies Vietnam Company Limited (TikTok Vietnam). Read full story
- People’s Artist director Dang Nhat Minh won the Grand Prize at the annual Bui Xuan Phai Awards ceremony held in Hanoi on October 5.
The Grand Prize is among the awards announced at the 16th Bui Xuan Phai – For the Love of Hanoi Awards by The Thao & Van Hoa (Culture & Sports) newspaper. Read full story./.