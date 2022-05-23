Politics Vietnam to introduce national development strategies at 2022 Davos WEF: Ambassador Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai will attend the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting from May 23-24 in Davos, Switzerland, at the invitation of WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab.

Politics PM holds online meeting with voters in Can Tho Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had an online meeting with voters in nine districts of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on May 21, ahead of the third session of the 15th National Assembly.

Politics Spain committed to accompanying Vietnam in renewable energy growth: ambassador The Spanish government and enterprises will accompany Vietnam in accelerating energy transition and expanding bilateral cooperation in other areas, according to Ambassador of Spain to Vietnam Pilar Méndez Jiménez.

Politics Singapore parliament speaker wraps up visit to Vietnam Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and his spouse wrapped up the official visit to Vietnam on a high note on May 20.