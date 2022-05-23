☀ Morning digest on May 23
The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had an online meeting with voters in nine districts of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on May 21, ahead of the third session of the 15th National Assembly.
Voters at the event expressed their approval of the Government's drastic and effective measures in COVID-19 prevention and control, and the country's socio-economic recovery and development.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony marking the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai’s 90th founding anniversary held in Pleiku City on May 21 evening. He said Gia Lai should make renewable energy a key economic sector and pay more attention to developing tourism and processing industries.
The leader also asked Gia Lai to go towards sustainable development planning, effectively mobilise social resources for infrastructure development, zone off hi-tech farming areas, and apply advanced technology to raise agricultural productivity and quality.
-Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam will attend the 78th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from May 23-27, at the invitation of Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN Under Secretary General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.
The Deputy PM's participation at the session will deliver an important message from the Vietnamese Government that it highly values the effective cooperation with the UN in general and ESCAP in particular over the past 45 years, while demonstrating the country's strong commitments to promoting its partnership with the UN and ESCAP in the coming time, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh, who is also the Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ESCAP.
-Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai will attend the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting from May 23-24 in Davos, Switzerland, at the invitation of WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab.
This will be one of the major multilateral foreign relations activities of Vietnam in 2022, especially in the context that the annual meeting of this major global economic forum has been postponed over the past two years due to COVID-19, according to Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva.
-A delegation of Vietnam’s Supreme People’s Court led by Deputy Chief Justice Nguyen Van Du paid an official visit to Cuba from May 18-21 to promote cooperation between the two court sectors and attend the 10th International Meeting on Justice and Law.
At a working session with the Chief Justice of Supreme People's Court of Cuba, Rubén Remigio Ferro, the Vietnamese deputy chief justice informed the host on the main reforms in the Vietnamese court system in the recent past, including enhancing the publicity of sentences, improving judicial service quality for the public and modernising material conditions.
- The Vietnamese economy picked up strongly in early 2022, thanks to a strong vaccination drive, robust global demand for its manufacturing products, momentum in domestic demand, and resilient foreign direct investment (FDI) flows.
This preliminary assessment was made by the ASEAN 3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) after its Annual Consultation Visit to Vietnam from May 3 - 18.
-Celebrating a vibrant summer and welcoming life back to Vietnam's famous paradise beaches, budget carrier Vietjet has officially reopened flights connecting Seoul and Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Hai Phong.
Vietjet plans to relaunch services from Seoul to Phu Quoc and Hai Phong and vice versa this May, raising the total routes linking Vietnam and the Republic of Korea to six, given that the two countries are expecting a new wave of tourists from both sides, after the RoK announced the resumption of short-term tourist visas for foreigners from June 1.
-The U-23 men’s football team of Vietnam beat its Thai archrival 1-0 in the final of the ongoing 31 Southeast Asian Games U23 (SEA Games 31) held on its home soil to keep back the crown in a tense match on May 22.
Before the match, Vietnam were the reigning champions of U-23 men's football in Southeast Asia after the SEA Games 30 held in 2019 in the Philippines.