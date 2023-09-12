☀️ Morning digest September 12
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. on September 11 concluded his two-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
Before heading to the airport, Biden laid flowers at the monument to late US Senator John McCain next to Truc Bach Lake in Hanoi. The location of the monument is where McCain's aircraft was shot down in 1967 while he was serving in the US Navy. McCain had visited this memorial site multiple times from 1985 to 2017. He passed away on August 25, 2018.
- Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has stressed that Vietnam always treasures the traditional friendly cooperative relationship with Mozambique and see it as one of Vietnam's key cooperation partners in Africa.
Speaking during talks with Mozambican Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane on September 11 morning (local time) in the capital Maputo, Vice President Xuan expressed her joy at her first official visit to Mozambique and thanked the Mozambican leader for the respectful welcome given to the delegation.
- First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy, who is also Chairman of the National Committee on Youth, hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 11 for UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Matt Jackson.
At the meeting, Huy briefed Jackson on the operations of the HCYU, and thanked UNFPA Vietnam for its support for the development of Vietnamese children and youths over the past time.
- Vietnam exported a record volume of nearly 6 million tonnes of rice in the first eight months of this year, up 20% year on year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
- Farmers and businesses must improve product quality, and strictly follow the rules of origin and ensure food safety to boost fruit exports, experts said.
They made the affirmation at a conference jointly held by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), and the Vietnam Institute of Agricultural Engineering and Post-harvest Technology and the National Authority for Agro-Forestry-Fishery Quality, Processing and Market Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in Ho Chi Minh City on September 11.
- Vietnam and Saudi Arabia boast substantial potential to improve the efficiency of their trade and investment cooperation, heard a business forum in Hanoi on September 11.
The forum, jointly held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Embassy and the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saudi Arabia, brought together more than 750 representatives from ministries, agencies, investments funds and businesses.
- Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai on September 11 held a working session with the US Grains Council (USGC) on promoting biofuel development in Vietnam.
Hai stressed that biofuel development is a long-term process, especially for Vietnam as the country is facing various difficulties, and suggested the US council continue its support for the country and tighten its coordination with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in this regard.
- Vietjet and the US-based leading aviation finance and asset management company - Carlyle Group - on September 11 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for aircraft funding worth 550 million USD on the occasion of the State visit to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden.
Under the MoU, Carlyle Aviation Partners, a wholly own member of the Carlyle Group, will finance the 737 Max aircraft from the order of 200 aircraft between Vietjet and Boeing.
- The authorities of Bac Ninh are committed to creating favourable conditions for long-term and effective investments by businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the northern province, said Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan at a working session with visiting RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Youngsam on September 11.
Tuan noted that out of 39 countries and territories investing in Bac Ninh, the RoK is the largest FDI contributor with a total investment capital exceeding 14 billion USD, significantly contributing to the province's development.