– The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) wants to discuss with the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) the building and signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to step up their cooperative ties in the coming time, said President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien.

During a reception in Hanoi on September 19 for Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee of the CPPCC Wang Guosheng, Chien stressed that both the VFF and CPPCC play a very important role in the political and social life of their respective countries, especially in pooling the strength of the entire people and gathering social forces and resources, both domestic and foreign, for national development.Read full text



- The Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2023, themed “Reinforcing internal capacity, generating drivers for growth and sustainable development”, wrapped up in Hanoi on September 19.



The one-day forum featured one opening and two thematic sessions, and one plenary session - high-level dialogue.Read full text



– To secure sustainable export to the EU, Vietnamese enterprises must adopt green production and apply high technology to meet the EU’s strict technical and environmental standards, heard a seminar held in Hanoi on September 19.



Participants in the event, organised by the Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) magazine, pointed out that in the third year of implementing the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the country’s export advantages and results have been partly affected by the EU’s further application of high standards and increase of special requirements related to environment and sustainability for imports.Read full text



– The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications held the ASEAN regional forum on tackling disinformation on cyberspace in the central city of Da Nang on September 19, within the framework of the 16th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI).

The forum discussed joint efforts by ASEAN countries to combat and address fake news and misinformation, made recommendations on measures to tackle the problem, and share good practice in regional countries and news agencies. It also aimed to promote cooperation in the ASEAN and between governments, localities of ASEAN member countries and social media platforms in the field.Read full text



– The New Straits Times - an English-language newspaper published in Malaysia on September 17 ran an article about Vietnam’s thriving growth during its national construction and development after wartime, in which the country is described as “a rising star in the world”.



In the article, author Gary Lit Ying Loong, who is a retired academic from Nanyang Technological University, (NTU) Singapore, and now a visiting professor at some universities in Asia and Europe, highlighted Vietnam's economic growth with consistent gross domestic product (GDP) growth of about 6% for many years, thanks to Doi moi (Renewal) policy.Read full text



– Vietnam and Japan gave a focus to gender equality while mapping out plan for the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP), according to Matsuzawa Tomoko, Director for Defence Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region at the Defence Ministry of Japan.



Women have an increasingly important role to play in peacekeeping activities, she said, highlighting Vietnam and Japan, co-chairs of the CEPPP, arranged an array of scenarios within the framework of the programme to promote women’s participation.Read full text



– Ho Chi Minh City has decided to spend over 7 trillion VND (304 million USD) from its budget on infrastructure and equipment of health care units under the mid-term public investment plans for the 2021-2025 and 2025-2030 periods.

The decision is part of a resolutions adopted by the 10th municipal People's Council at its 10th meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on September 19.Read full text




