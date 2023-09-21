Politics Vietnam-Japan relations: Strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia Vietnam and Japan establish diplomatic relations on September 21, 1973. Bilateral ties have been continually consolidated in the time since and become more practical thanks to the matching strategic interests between the two countries.

Politics Condolences sent to Vietnamese leaders over Hanoi tragic fire Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet sent a letter of sympathy to his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on September 20 over the significant human and property losses caused by a fire at a mini apartment building in Hanoi late September 12 night.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao provinces foster ties in border management A delegation of the Border Guard Command of Vietnam's Dien Bien province, led by its Commander Col. Phan Van Hoa and a delegation from the Security Department of Laos’s Phongsaly province led by its Director Maj. Gen Kham Chan Seng La Vong held the 11th annual talks on September 20.

Politics Vietnam’s biggest diplomatic, cultural event held in Hong Kong The Consulate General of Vietnam in Hong Kong and Macau held a banquet on September 19 to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).