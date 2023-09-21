☀️ Morning digest September 21
Hanoi, September 21 (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for outgoing Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang in Hanoi on September 20.
The Vietnamese Party chief congratulated the ambassador on his excellent performance during the tenure in Vietnam, and appreciated his contributions to implementing diplomatic activities of senior leaders, thus promoting the effective implementation of agreements between the two Parties and countries and deepening the Vietnam - Laos special solidarity. Read full story
- Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrived in Hanoi on September 20 afternoon, starting their official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations (1973-2023).
The visit is hoped to contribute to further deepening the friendship between the Vietnamese and Japanese people as well as the ties between the two countries. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City hopes to be a model of local-to-local cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, said at a ceremony on September 20 to mark the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties.
Mai said the southern metropolis has set up cooperative ties with seven Japanese localities, adding that the relationship with Japanese localities in particular and Japanese partners in general is always one of the city's top priorities. Read full story
- Military observers, engineers and medical workers of Vietnam and other countries demonstrated their performance of tasks for the United Nations peacekeeping mission, in Hanoi on September 20.
The activity was part of the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers of the Experts' Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations (PKO-EWG) Cycle 4 within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministerial Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus). Read full story
- A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cultural and art training cooperation between Vietnam and Hong Kong (China) was signed on September 19 at the Hong Kong Academy for the Performing Arts (HKAPA) in the China’s special administrative region.
According to the MoU, in the coming time, the two sides will prioritise cooperation in training students, including enrolling Vietnamese students in education and training programmes of the HKAPA. Read full story
- Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 19 for a delegation of the College of Women of the Cao Dai Minh Chon Dao, a sect of Caodaism.
Vice Chairwoman of the Cao Dai Minh Chon Dao's Standing Board Archbishop Pham Thi Minh Phuong said that with the spirit of associating the religion and the nation, over the years, the sect's dignitaries and followers have actively engaged in patriotic movements and campaigns launched by the VFF. Read full story
- Vietnamese rowers secured tickets to the finals for four out of the five events on the first day of rowing competition at the 19th Asian Games in China on September 20.
In the women's heavyweight coxless four event with two oars, Bui Thi Thu Hien, Luong Thi Thao, Nguyen Thi Giang and Pham Thi Thao came third with a time of 7m2s11, behind China and Iran, to earn themselves a spot in the finals. Read full story./.