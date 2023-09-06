Politics Vietnam promotes special friendship with Cuba Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung has visited Santiago de Cuba province, regarded as the cradle of the Cuban Revolution.

Politics Congratulations on Vietnam’s National Day pour in Leaders of Austria, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Morocco, Pakistan, Romania, and the Republic of Cyprus have cabled letters and messages of congratulations to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders, on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the National Day (September 2).

Politics Vietnam – bright spot of post-pandemic economic growth: WEF Executive Chairman Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab described Vietnam as a bright spot of economic growth after the COVID-19 pandemic at his meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 5.

Politics Vietnamese Government leader stresses need to enhance ASEAN’s self-reliance Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized the importance of strengthening ASEAN's self-reliance through stepping up economic linkages, expanding the intra-bloc market, and facilitating trade and investment flows to maintain ASEAN’s stature and role of growth epicentre, in his speech at the plenary session of the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 5.