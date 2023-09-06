☀️ Morning digest September 6
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 5 received Liu Jianchao, who is paying a visit to Vietnam as the head of the International Liaison Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
At the meeting, the Party General Secretary welcomed the Chinese official's visit to Vietnam in the context of good development and substantive progress of the relations between the two Parties and the countries. This is especially the case as the two countries are celebrating the 15th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership (June 2008 - 2023). Read full story
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa held talks in Hanoi on September 5, following a welcome ceremony for the Japanese guest the same day, during which Hue affirmed that Vietnam also backs the upgrade of bilateral ties to a greater height. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised the importance of strengthening ASEAN's self-reliance through stepping up economic linkages, expanding the intra-bloc market, and facilitating trade and investment flows to maintain ASEAN’s stature and role of growth epicentre, in his speech at the plenary session of the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 5.
He urged ASEAN countries to urgently address policy and institutional bottlenecks and barriers, maintain the stability of the internal supply chain in order to improve the region's resilience against external impacts. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of ASEAN member states attended a retreat on global and regional issues on September 5, as part of the ongoing 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.
PM Chinh said amid intense competition among major nations, in order to maintain ASEAN’s central role, the only answer is to harness the inherent strength, strengthen internal unity to assert strategic value. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Timor Leste counterpart Xanana Gusmao agreed to increase the exchange of delegations to promote the traditional friendship and connectivity between the two countries during their meeting on September 5, held on the occasion of the two PMs' attendance in the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits in Jakarta, Indonesia. Read full story
- Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab described Vietnam as a bright spot of economic growth after the COVID-19 pandemic at his meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 5.
Schwab hailed Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements over the recent past, especially the country’s comprehensive approach in macro-economic management, helping the national economy sail through challenges amidst the present regional and global situation. Read full story
- The Flash Sales Holiday, as part of the Shopping Season 2023, will take place at Tan Son Nhat Pavilion Centre, Ho Chi Minh City from September 8-10, announced the municipal Department of Industry and Trade on September 5.
The event, the first of its kind, will gather more than 120 luxury brands like Gucci, Dior, Chanel, Versace, Chloe, Tommy, Olay, Dove, Polo, Lancome, and others which offer a diverse range of products such as fashion, handbags, luggage, footwear, cosmetics, perfumes, watches, jewelry and accessories at prices up to 90% off. Read full story
- Vietnam aim to win all three matches in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 qualification to advance to the finals, said head coach of Vietnam's national and U23 men's squad Philippe Troussier.
In the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers, Vietnam are placed in Group C alongside Guam, Yemen, and Singapore. They will play with Guam on September 6, Yemen on September 9, and Singapore on September 12 in the northern province of Phu Tho. Read full story./.