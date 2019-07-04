Movitel has a wide network coverage to remote and rural areas in Mozambique. (Photo courtesy of Viettel)

– Movitel, Viettel Group's joint venture in Mozambique, has been chosen as one of partners for a World Bank (WB) project to improve living standards and access to financial packages for the poor in rural and remote areas in the African country.The project will be divided into six sub-projects in six regions with a total value of 35 million USD, with Movitel involved in three sub-projects with a combined capital of 20.5 million USD.Earlier this month, Movitel launched a sub-project worth 6.4 million USD in Nampula province. The project aims to provide money transfer and withdrawal services for more than 100,000 poor households in the province.Movitel will also run sub-projects in Cabo, Niassa, Tete and Manica provinces.Do Manh Hung, general director of Viettel Global, said Movitel was chosen to implement the projects thanks to its wide coverage and outstanding infrastructure. It is the only firm in Mozambique providing comprehensive technical solutions to support money transfer and withdrawal to people in areas without mobile phone networks.The business-to-business sector has provided growth momentum for Viettel Global in many foreign markets. It has shown Viettel’s strategy to shift from traditional telecoms provider to offer IT solutions and digital transformation.-VNA