Politics Vietnam, Cambodia look into land border demarcation A meeting of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Committee on Land Border Demarcation and Marker Planting at chair level took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from June 13-17.

Politics 55-year Vietnam-Cambodia ties celebrated in Can Tho A get-together was held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 17 mark the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967-2022).

Politics Vietnam spreads peace, cooperation message at SAIFMM: Ambassador Vietnam delivered a message of peace, cooperation and dialogue to all countries in the region and the world through the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SAIFMM), which was held in New Delhi on June 16, stated Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency following the event.

Politics Vietnam, India agree to foster effective, substantial partnership Vietnamese Foreign Ministers Bui Thanh Son had a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi on June 17, during which they agreed on the need to apply drastic measures to further bilateral partnership in all fields.