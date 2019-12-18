World Malaysia approves budget estimates for 2020 The Dewan Negara – the upper house of the Malaysian Parliament – has approved the Supply Bill (Budget) 2020, which has allocated 297 billion RM for the year’s expenditure.

World Indonesia needs over 2.5 trillion USD investment to reach 6 pct growth Indonesia needs over 35.4 trillion Rupiah (2.517 trillion USD) worth of investment to achieve an average economic growth of 6 percent in the next five years, according to the Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas).

World Indonesia, UAE sign many economic cooperation deals Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently signed many cooperation and business agreements in the fields of energy, agriculture and sovereign wealth fund (SWF).

World Thailand reveals 10 unhealthy behaviour trends next year The Thai Health Promotion Foundation will be keeping its eye on 10 worrying and unhealthy behaviours among Thais next year, particularly those related to social media.