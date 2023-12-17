According to the Government’s report on the implementation of the national programme on sustainable poverty reduction, the ratio of poor households in poor districts and ethnic minority areas will also reduce by 5.62 and 3.2 percentage points to about 33% and 17.82% respectively by the end of this year.

Previously, the National Assembly and the Government set a target to reduce the ratio of poor households in 74 poor districts by 4-5 percentage points.

By the end of this year, nine additional communes are expected to be omitted from the list of specially disadvantaged communes.

The Government’s report said documents guiding the implementation of the national programme on sustainable poverty reduction and addressing difficulties and obstacles during the implementation process have been issued timely, creating the legal framework for the work./.

VNA