Environment Vietnam strives to be global processing centre of export timber Aiming to be one of the world’s leading processing centres of export timber, Vietnam is striving to establish legal timber, where raw materials are legally sourced and traded throughout the entire value chain.

Environment Cold snap to hit northern localities A cold front from the north is moving to the south, affecting the north, then the north and central parts of the central region in Vietnam, starting December 28.

Environment Vietnam in world's top 16 with richest biodiversity Vietnam is ranked 16th out of the 25 countries with the richest biodiversity in the world, as more than 11,000 species have been discovered in the country.

Environment Cities hold vital role in climate change response: Expert Cities play a vital role in efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and protect the environment, as they account for two thirds of the total energy consumption and 70% of greenhouse gas emissions.