To ensure that local people receive correct information on the upcoming elections, Bum Tở commune in Muong Te district, Lai Chau province, has begun broadcasts on the local loudspeaker system to raise local people’s awareness and distribute leaflets. At the same time, local authorities are proactively planning and ensuring security at voting locations, in accordance with the law.

The election of the 15th National Assembly and all level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure is a particularly important political event, when voters promote their citizenship and elect those who will represent their rights and interests. Given their will and aspirations for the National Assembly and People’s Councils in the new tenure, the Standing board of the Muong Te District Party Committee quickly established a Steering Committee and Election Committee, assigning tasks to each. The district also established subcommittees in propaganda, security and social order, settlement of complaints and denunciations, and assistance for the committee.

In the 2021-2026 tenure, Muong Te district is entitled to elect 31 members of the district People’s Council and 278 members of People’s Councils in communes and towns. The number, composition, and structure must be according to regulations, helping voters choose candidates worthy of election who will represent the aspirations and will of the people. The introduction of candidates was strictly conducted by the district via five steps, in accordance with regulations./.

