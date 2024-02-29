Myanmar declares martial law in two townships of eastern state
Myanmar's State Administration Council imposed martial law in Momeik and Mabein townships in Shan state of eastern Myanmar on February 28, the official television channel MRTV reported.
The council said in its order statement that the move aimed at ensuring security, upholding the rule of law, and maintaining peace and stability in the region.
Subsequently, in its separate order, the council granted administrative and judicial power for the townships to the commander of the northern command to effectively carry out the work on security, law enforcement, and peace and stability of the region.
Myanmar has remained under a state of emergency, which was initially declared in February 2021 for one year and subsequently extended five times, each for six months, until end of July this year./.