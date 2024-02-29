World Indonesia urges to tackle education inequality Lestari Moerdijat, Deputy Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) of Indonesia, has underscored the need to provide equal access to education to improve welfare and justice for all.

World Singapore's total fertility rate falls to record low in 2023 Preliminary estimates indicated that the total fertility rate in Singapore dropped below one for the first time to 0.97 in 2023, said Indranee Rajah, Singaporean Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

World Indonesia urges digitalisation, green transition to realise ASEAN Vision 2045 Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs has underlined the need to implement the digitalisation and green transition megatrends to realise the ASEAN Vision 2045 as the world's fourth-largest economic region.

World Cambodia voted as Asia's leading cultural destination Cambodia has once again been elected as Asia's leading cultural destination by the World Travel Awards for 2023, the country's Tourism Minister Sok Soken said on February 28.