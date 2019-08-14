A dengue fever patient (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Dengue fever killed 48 people and infected 10,757 others across Myanmar in the past seven months, said the Public Health Department under Myanmar Ministry of Health and Sports on August 14.



As of July 27, Ayeyarwady region registered highest number of infection cases with 1,974 cases and five deaths, followed by Yangon region with 1,788 cases and 15 deaths, the department's figures showed.



In 2018, a total of 187 people died of the mosquito-borne disease in connection with 3,649 cases in Myanmar.



Dengue fever mostly occurs in the rainy season from June to August in the Southeast Asian country.



People are warned to take preventions against the dengue transmission as lack of sanitation, unhygienic water storage are blamed for causing the infectious disease.-VNA