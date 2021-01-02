World Top 10 issues that defined the global economy in 2020 The COVID-19 pandemic has had a heavy impact on every aspect of life in 2020, and the global economy had been especially hard hit. The Vietnam News Agency has selected the ten most significant global economic issues during the year.

ASEAN Vietnam successfully escorts ASEAN through a tough year Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 has officially concluded, with the country successfully leading the association through a challenging year and continuing to promote its role in the region and seize new opportunities.

World Indonesian electricity firm gets 500-mln-USD loan for “green energy” projects Indonesian state-owned electricity giant PLN has secured a 500-million-USD “green loan” with a guarantee from the World Bank’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) to keep seven renewable energy projects alive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Myanmar extends entry restrictions for travellers to end of January Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 30 decided to extend temporary entry restrictions for all visitors to the end of January.