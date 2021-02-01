Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrested
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained in a military raid on early February 1, according to foreign media.
Reuters quoted NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt as saying by phone that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and other leaders had been "taken" in the early hours of the morning.
He called on people not to respond rashly and act according to the law./.