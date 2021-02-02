A check point in Naypyidaw, Myanmar (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– A majority of regional and state chief ministers in Myanmar were released on February 2 after the military's one-day detention, Xinhua reported.The military detained government leaders, regional and state chief ministers, and central executive members of the ruling National League for Democracy after it staged a coup a day earlier.There may be a reshuffle among chief ministers by appointing qualified ones, a senior military official said.The President's Office declared the state of emergency for one year and the state power was handed over to Myanmar's Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing after the government leaders were detained.The Associate Press (AP) news agency, meanwhile, reported that hundreds of members of the Parliament of Myanmar remained confined inside their government housing in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw.It quoted of an anonymous lawmaker as saying that he and about 400 other parliament members were able to speak with one another inside the compound and communicate with their constituencies by phone, but were not allowed to leave the housing complex.The legislator said police were inside the complex and soldiers were outside it.Local media said that all banks in Myanmar are still open, following rumors spreading on social media about the closure of banks and suspension of services due to disconnection of internet and phone communications on February 1 morning.Currently, internet services have been reactivated and banking services are running regularly, a military announcement said./.