A labourer works at a warehouse in Yangon, Myanmar (Source: www.news.cn)

Myanmar has plans to export 500 million USD worth of rice to China through barter trading system later this year, according to Xinhua news agency.The Chinese news agency quoted U Aung Htoo, Myanmar’s deputy minister for commerce, as saying on June 10 that according to the report from China's Kunming, China will purchase rice worth 500 million U.S. dollars and Myanmar will buy machineries and equipment with the same value from China.The deputy minister said the rice export will be conducted by exporting 100,000 tonnes of rice to China through sea route by October this year under the bilateral government-to-government agreement as well as under the Sister City programme between Kunming and Yangon.According to Xinhua, about 60 percent of Myanmar’s rice export goes to China while demand for the country's rice also comes from other Asian countries, European Union member states and some African countries.-VNA