Myanmar’s foreign trade tops 2 billion USD in October
The total trade between Myanmar and foreign countries exceeded 2 billion USD in the first month of the fiscal year 2020-2021 beginning in October, the country’s Commerce Ministry said on November 9.
The total trade between Myanmar and foreign countries exceeded 2 billion USD in October. (Photo: myanmartradeportal.gov.mm)
As of October 30, Myanmar earned over 845.3 million USD from export while its import totaled over 1.16 billion USD.
This October saw a drop of over 876.6 million USD in Myanmar’s foreign trade from a year earlier.
The country’s main exports included agricultural products, animal products, marine products, minerals, and forest products. Meanwhile, major imports comprised of capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods./.