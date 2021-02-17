World Czech diplomat writes on Vietnam’s fourth industrial revolution strategy The development of the digital economy in Vietnam will create new opportunities for Czech companies operating in this field in the Southeast Asian nation, particularly in cyber security or digital banking, according to Czech diplomat David Jarkulisch.

World Indonesia launches soft loan to revive Bali's tourism industry Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said on February 16 that the country will roll out a soft loan worth 9.4 trillion Rp (670 million USD) to accelerate tourism recovery in Bali, where 80 percent of population make a living in the sector.

World Vietnam condemns terrorist attacks in Iraq: ambassador Vietnam condemns all terrorist attacks and extreme violence in Iraq, Vietnam's representative said at an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on February 16.

World Indonesia sets up two more special economic zones The Indonesian National Council for Special Economic Zones has approved two new special economic zones (SEZs), namely the Lido in West Java and the Java Integrated Industrial Ports and Estate (JIIPE) in East Java.