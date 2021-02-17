Myanmar’s military pledges new elections, handing over power
Myanmar’s military on February 16 promised to hold fresh elections and relinquish power, and denied the conduct of a coup.
Soldiers guard at a checkpoint in Naypyidaw, Myanmar (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The military also accused that the current wave of domestic demonstration contains acts of violence.
At the first press conference since February 1 when state power was handed over to the State Administration Council led by its chairman, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Spokesman of the Council, Major General Zaw Min Tun said the military will not stay in power for long time and it plans to hold elections to transfer power to the winner.
During that time, Myanmar's foreign policy does not changed. Myanmar still opens its doors to businesses and adheres to international agreements, he said. However, the time to hold the election has not been announced.
Zaw Min Tun said the prosecution process of President Win Myint and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi will take place in accordance with the law, adding that the two are detained in safe places and both are in good health.
He noted that there are some affairs that need to be addressed by taking legal actions and the council will not do anything which goes beyond the law.
U Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other officials from the National League for Democracy (NLD), were detained by the military on February 1. A one-year state of emergency was declared in Myanmar after that.
Previously, the military had alleged that there was massive voting fraud in the country's November 2020 general elections, which saw the NLD win a majority of seats in both houses of parliament. However, Myanmar's Union Election Commission dismissed the allegation.
The State Administration Council reformed the Union Election Commission, taking steps to review the process of the general elections./.