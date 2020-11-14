– Myanmar’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party has won more than enough seats in the Union Parliament to form a new government, the country’s Union Election Commission announced on November 13.As of November 13 morning, the NLD party of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi had won 346 seats in the parliament, which consists of the House of Representatives (Lower House) and the House of Nationalities (Upper House), while it needs only 322 out of the 412 seats to secure the majority.Sixty-four seats have yet to be announced by the election commission.The general elections held on November 8 were the third of their kind in Myanmar during the last 60 years, with more than 37 million eligible voters.In the previous general elections in November 2015, the NLD had a landslide victory, obtaining more than 77 percent of seats in the parliament. It has led the country since 2016./.