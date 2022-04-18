Yangon (VNA) - Myanmar reopened the Yangon International Airport on April 17, more than two years after the country suspended all commercial flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Xinhua news agency of China quoted an airport official as saying that a flight of Singapore Airlines that arrived at around 9am on April 17 was the first flight touching down at the airport after reopening.



The inbound passengers need to present proof of vaccination with a Ministry of Health-approved vaccine and a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, as part of the health protocol against COVID-19. Meanwhile, all foreign travellers are required to submit the COVID-19 medical insurance purchased from Myanmar Insurance.



All incoming travellers will also have to wait at designated hotels for the RT-PCR test result that is to be sent by the Health Ministry in about 24 hours.



Myanmar confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases on April 16, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 612,545. The total death toll from COVID-19 in the country was 19,434. Over 22.23 million people in Myanmar had been fully vaccinated as of April 9./.