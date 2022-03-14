World Philippines approves emergency use of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the emergency use authorisation to China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said on March 14.

ASEAN Indonesia presses for ASEAN recovery at 41st HLFT-EL Indonesia pushed for an economic revival in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the recent 41st Meeting of the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration (HLFT-EI), reported Antara news agency.

ASEAN Regional students learn about ASEAN Thailand’s Mahidol University in coordination with Kyushu University of Japan is holding a programme to learn about the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for students from ASEAN member countries, Japan, China and Pakistan.

ASEAN Seminar talks women’s role in ASEAN Community building Women’s role in the ASEAN Community building and post-COVID-19 recovery was highlighted at an international seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on March 11.