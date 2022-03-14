Myanmar promotes production of hybrid electric cars
To reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment, Myanmar has begun the production and selling of new-energy vehicles, including hybrid electric cars, according to Xinhua news agency.
Workers at Khaingkhaing Sangda's factory assemble the new energy vehicle. (Photo: Xinhua)Hanoi (VNA) –
As one of the earliest electric car makers in Myanmar, Khaingkhaing Sangda began selling its second model hybrid electric vehicles KSDV1-NE2 on March 1 and sold more than 10 vehicles within a week.
The production of the vehicles is mainly to support Myanmar's proposals for environmental protection by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Yu Jianchen, managing director of the Khaingkhaing Sangda Motorcar Factory, was quoted by Xinhua as saying.
Yu believes that Myanmar's new-energy vehicle industry has the potential for growth in the future.
The company manufactured its first gasoline car in 2006 and began assembling and producing new-energy vehicles in 2019./.