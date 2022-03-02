ASEAN Chair’s special envoy to visit Myanmar this month
Soldiers on duty at a checkpoint in Mandalay city of Myanmar (Photo: AFP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – As ASEAN Chair’s special envoy, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhon is scheduled to pay his first visit to Myanmar on March 20-23.
The announcement was made by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Fresh News reported.
Talking at a press conference after the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat on February 17 afternoon, Prak Sokhon said he will visit Myanmar in the second week of March to meet the relevant parties and promote humanitarian aid.
The coming trip’s agenda is set to follow the Five-Point Consensus issued by ASEAN leaders in April 2021./.