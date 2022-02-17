World Thailand sets up special unit to deal with illegal fishing The Royal Thai Police has established a special taskforce, called “IUU Hunter”, to monitor and control the fishing industry and stop illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) in Thailand's territorial waters.

ASEAN ASEAN senior officials meet face to face in Phnom Penh The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) took place both in person and via videoconference on February 16 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia - Chair of the bloc in 2022.

ASEAN Singapore records highest-ever daily COVID-19 infections The Ministry of Health of Singapore confirmed 19,420 new COVID cases on February 15, marking the country’s highest daily infection count ever since the start of the pandemic, and more than twice of the previous day’s 9,082 cases.