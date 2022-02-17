ASEAN special envoy plans to visit Myanmar in March
Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Shokhonn on February 17 said that he has planned to visit Myanmar in March as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s Special Envoy.
A protest in the downtown of Yangon, Myanmar, on March 10, 2021 (Photo: AFP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Shokhonn on February 17 said that he has planned to visit Myanmar in March as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s Special Envoy.
The Cambodian diplomat asked the military administration in Myanmar to create conditions for him to talk to members of the National Unity Government of Myanmar (NUG).
Speaking at a press briefing after the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMMR), he said that as the ASEAN Chair in 2022, Cambodia will continue to contact the Myanmar military government to maintain trust and confidence at present.
Myanmar fell into a political stalemate on February 1 last year after the military arrested government leaders, regional and state governors and senior members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party with allegations of electoral fraud. After temporarily taking control of the country, Myanmar's military declared a year-long state of emergency, and pledged to hold elections and transfer power.
On February 2 this year, the ASEAN called on all parties in Myanmar to promote conducive conditions for a constructive dialogue among all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution to the current crisis in the country.
ASEAN member countries also called on Myanmar authorities to take specific actions to implement the Five-Point Consensus reached by ASEAN leaders in April 2021./.