NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue awards the second-class Independence Order to the Party organisation, authorities and and people of Vinh city. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An ( VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 30 attended a ceremony marking 60th annivesary of Vinh city, Nghe An province, and 235th anniversary of Phuong Hoang Trung Do - a citadel built by King Quang Trung (1752-1792) as he planned to move capital city from Phu Xuan (now Thua Thien - Hue) to the central province.



At the event, Chairman Hue, on behalf of the Party and State's leaders, awarded the second-class Independence Order to the Party organisation, authorities and and people of Vinh city in recognition of their outstanding achievements and contributions to the cause of building socialism and protecting the Fatherland. Hue presented a photo of President Ho Chi Minh visiting the construction site of the Vinh Hydroelectric Plant in June 1957.



Addressing the ceremony, Hue highlighted outstanding socio-economic achievements Vinh city, the economic and political centre of Nghe An, has obtained over the past 60 years, especially in the 10 years of implementing Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the direction and tasks for the development of Nghe An province until 2020.



In 2022, the city registered the economic growth rate of 9.02%, with average income per capita of 120 million VND (nearly 5,000 USD), 2.37 times higher than the province's average. Transport infrastructure has been upgraded, with many new roads built, creating conditions for economic development and urban space expandion.



Besides, Vinh has asserted itself as the region's education and training centre. It was recognised as the global learning city in 2020 by the UNESCO.



He called for the city's efforts to build it a key urban area the province as well as the north central region, become a driving force - an economic growth pole of the province, contributing to making Nghe An a centre of the north central region in terms of trade, health, education and training, science and technology, industry and high-tech agriculture in line with the Politburo's Resolution No.39-NQ-TW and the province's master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.



During their working visit to Nghe An, the delegation led by NA Chairman Hue raised 3 trillion VND to support flood-hit areas in Nghe An. The donation was given to the three districts of Quy Chau, Que Phong and Ky Son to help affected people overcome the consequences of natural disasters./.