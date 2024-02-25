NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue joins an activity within the framework of the launching ceremony of Youth Month 2024 and tree-planting festival in Nghe An province. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 25 attended a ceremony to launch the Youth Month 2024 and tree-planting festival at the Truong Bon National Historical Relic Site in Do Luong district, the central province of Nghe An.



The event, held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) Central Committee, saw the participation of representatives from central agencies, Nghe An province, and over 3,000 young people in the central province.



Speaking at the event, the NA Chairman described the Youth Month as a core of the youth volunteer movement over the 20 years of continuous reform and development, saying that it has received warm response of tens of millions of youth union members, young people, and people across the country every Spring.



The Party, State, and political system, and society pay due attention to the youth, especially in Youth Month, he said, while prasing the achievements that the HCM CYU and the youth of the country made in the past Youth Months.



He hailed the HCM CYU Central Committee for choosing the theme "Year of Youth Volunteers" for this year and the theme "Youth Volunteers for Community Life” for the Youth Month.



He called on the youth to promote their strengths and creativity to contribute to national construction and development, while higlighting the role of the youth as a great social force, the pillar of the country, the pioneering force in national building and safeguarding, and one of the factors decisive to the success of industrialisation, modernisation, international integration, and socialism building.



Also at the event, Hue handed over the torch which was carried by 55 outstanding young people of Nghe An province from Nam Dan – President Ho Chi Minh’s hometown to Truong Bon - to First Secretary of the HCM CYU Central Committee Bui Quang Huy who then made flame ignition to officially kick off Youth Month 2024.



Responding to the tree-planting festival, the HCM CYU Central Commitee and Nghe An province planned to plant 10,500 trees, including 70 Ban (Bauhinia) trees, a typical flower of Dien Bien province, at the Truong Bon historical relic site.



On the same day, 67 youth unions in provinces, cities, and organisations across the country launched the tree-planting festival and Youth Month 2024. Youth across the country have registered to plant more than 3 million trees from February 16 to March 10./.