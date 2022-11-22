– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia (Upper House of the Russian parliament), in Phnom Penh on November 22.The Vietnamese top legislator affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its strategic partnership with Russia, and wants to promote bilateral cooperation towards greater effectiveness, meeting the interests of both sides.The Russian legislator noted the strong development of the Russia-Vietnam strategic partnership and expressed a wish for stronger ties between the parliaments of the two countries, first of all the exchange of visits. He said he hopes to early welcome NA Chairman Hue to Russia.The two sides agreed to continue pushing economic, trade and investment cooperation in fields that suit both countries’ needs and strengths.Hue said the 15th Vietnamese NA will work closely with the Federation Council of Russia to increase the exchange of visits by their leaders and committees.He said Vietnam has closely followed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated Vietnam’s consistent stance that all disputes should be settled by peaceful means in accordance with basic principles of international law and the UN Charter. He wished that concerned parties early end the conflict and resume dialogue./.