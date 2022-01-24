National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits U Minh 2 Battalion (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited and offered New Year wishes to officers and soldiers of U Minh 2 Battalion, Regiment 896, the Military High Command of Ca Mau province on January 24, as part of his ongoing working trip to southern provinces.



In his speech, he wished that they would continue fulfilling tasks entrusted by the Party, State and people, contributing to maintaining political security, social safety and order and serving as a key force in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.



Visiting workers at Ca Mau Urban Environment JSC in Phong Dien commune, Tran Van Thoi district, Hue said in support of workers hit by the pandemic, the Party and State together with philanthropists and business community at home and abroad joined hands to offer donations to them.



On the occasion, the NA leader presented 180 gifts to the U Minh 2 Battalion officers and soldiers, and workers at the company.



In the afternoon, he offered flowers and incense to Legendary Father Lac Long Quan at his temple in Dat Mui commune, Ngoc Hien district and visited the replica of the iconic Hanoi Flag Tower there. The work was built in January 2016 on a site of nearly 3ha as a gift from the People’s Committee of the capital city.



Later, Hue and his delegation attended a spring music show at Rach Goc border station in Ngoc Hien district and presented 750 gifts to border guards, frontliners in the fight against the pandemic, poor and policy beneficiary households in the locality./.