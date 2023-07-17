Quang Tri (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 16 offered incense and flowers at martyrs’ cemeteries in the central province of Quang Tri, on the occasion of the 76th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- 2023).

He visited the Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery - the resting place of more than 10,000 martyrs - and the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery which is the resting place for more than 10,800 martyrs, thanking Quang Tri authorities, agencies and people for taking care of the graves.

The same day, he offered incense to commemorate matyrs at the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel. The matyrs laid down their lives in the fierce battle to protect the citadel from June 28 to September 16, 1972.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offers incense to late Party General Secretary Le Duan. (Photo: VNA)

In the afternoon, Hue visited a memorial area dedicated to late Party General Secretary Le Duan, writing in the guest book that the late Party chief is a stalwart Communist soldier, an outstanding disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, an outstanding leader of the Party and State. The Party, people and army are committed to striving to build and defend the strong and lasting socialist Vietnam, he wrote.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits and presents gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Phuoc in Quang Tri town. (Photo: VNA)

The same day, Hue visited and presented gifts Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Phuoc in Quang Tri town and the family of wounded soldier Nguyen Thi Phon in Co Thanh village, Trieu Thanh commune, Trieu Phong district./.