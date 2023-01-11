National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hands over Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families, poor and ethnic minority households and disadvantaged workers. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a working delegation on January 11 visited and presented 200 Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families, poor and ethnic minority households and disadvantaged workers in Chau Doc district, the southern province of An Giang.



The NA Chairman extended best wishes to the provincial Party committee, authorities, people and arm forces in the locality on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival which falls on January 22 this year.



Hue expressed his delight that in addition to the attention and care of the Party and State, Party committees, authorities, the Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations at all levels have mobilised individuals and organisations to contribute to the Fund For the Poor and the Tet programme, thereby taking care of poor, near-poor households and people with difficult circumstances to enjoy a happy Tet holiday.



He suggested that the local authorities continue to care for local residents, ensuring it is a joyful, healthy, thrifty and safe Tet and that no one is left behind.



On the occasion, the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development donated 100 million VND (4,270 USD) to support Tet gifts for ethnic minorities while the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade offered 1,000 packages of gifts worth 500 million VND to poor households and policy beneficiary families.



The same day, the NA Chairman visited and extended New Year greetings to Tran Son Ha, a revolutionary veteran residing in Long Xuyen city./.