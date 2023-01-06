An Giang: Authorities pay pre-Tet visit to border forces
Representatives of the authorities in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 6 paid visits to officers and soldiers of the local border guard and forces on duty along the Vietnam-Cambodia border line ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
At the units, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh, head of the delegation, acknowledged achievements they have made so far and wished them a happy year.
He asked the forces to fulfill their tasks assigned by the Party, State, and people, and promote their traditions.
The official also recommended they build close ties with authorities and locals of both sides of the border, facilitate people's travelling and trade activities in line with regulations, and intensify patrols and crime prevention and control.
On the occasion, the delegation also visited beneficiaries of social welfare policies in Chau Doc city and presented gifts to lonesome elderly and orphans at the city’s care centre for the groups./.