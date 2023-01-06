Society “Zero-dong minimart” programme launched to support the needy ahead of Tet The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC (PNJ) have jointly launched a “zero-dong mini supermarket” programme as part of the efforts to care for the needy in the city ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet), the most important annual festival of Vietnamese people that falls in late January.

Society Former Vietnamese ambassador to Malaysia arrested Police have launched criminal proceedings against and temporarily detained former Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Tran Viet Thai for the charge of “abusing position and power while performing duties”.

Society Exhibition spotlights Paris Conference 50 years ago More than 200 documents, photos and objects featuring the Paris negotiations for the signing of an agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) 50 years ago are being displayed in Hanoi.

Society Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen anti-drug cooperation Vietnamese and Cambodian anti-drug forces gathered for their third meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on January 5.