Politics PM calls on Warburg Pincus to increase investments in Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 28 suggested the US-based global growth investor Warburg Pincus to further its effective coordination with Vietnamese agencies to increase long-term and sustainable investment in the Southeast Asian nation.

Politics President concludes trip to Japan for former PM Abe Shinzo's funeral President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation landed in Hanoi on September 28 afternoon, concluding their trip to Japan to attend the State funeral for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Politics HCM City eyes stronger cooperation with Russia's Saint Petersburg Ho Chi Minh City wishes to expand cooperation and friendship with friends and partners from Russia and Saint Petersburg in particular, Chairwoman of the municipal people’s Council Nguyen Thi Le told Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg, Russia, Nikolai Bondarenko at a reception on September 28.

Politics Vietnamese President meets with Japanese Emperor in Tokyo President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on September 28, part of his stay in the Northeast Asian country to attend the state funeral for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.