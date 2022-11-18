National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) and new Ambassador of Australia, Andrew Goledzinowski. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for the new Ambassador of Australia, Andrew Goledzinowski, in Hanoi on November 18.



The top legislator welcomed the new ambassador and expressed his belief that the diplomat, with his experience, will help further promote the strategic partnership between Australia and Vietnam and cooperation between the two parliaments.



He affirmed that Vietnam attaches special importance to developing relations with Australia, and noted that there is still a lot of room to further develop their cooperation in all channels and fields in the coming time, especially in areas such as digital transformation, energy transition and education and training.



For his part, the ambassador expressed his honour to be appointed as ambassador to Vietnam at a time when the two countries are preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the 5th anniversary of the establishment of Strategic Partnership in 2023. He affirmed that the most important task during his term in the country is to foster political trust, which is an important foundation for Vietnam-Australia relations.



The diplomat pledged to do his best to promote the Australia-Vietnam strategic partnership as well as the relations between the two countries’ legislative bodies./.