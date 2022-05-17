Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (R) shakes hands with Malaythong Kommasith, President of the State Audit Organisation of Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue received Malaythong Kommasith, President of the State Audit Organisation of Laos, in Vientiane on May 16 afternoon as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.

Hue expressed his pleasure to meet Malaythong, affirming his interest in the state audit sector as one who have many experience in the field.

Malaythong also expressed his honour to meet with Hue, mentioning his appreciation for many important initiatives of the latter while still holding the position of State Auditor General of Vietnam, such as the rotating mechanism to organise meetings of audit agencies of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (CLV); putting many cooperation contents between the two state audit agencies of Vietnam and Laos into the content of joint cooperation between the two governments; creating favourable conditions for many delegations of the State Audit Office of Vietnam to come to Laos to share valuable experience, contributing to the development of the relationship between the two audit agencies.

Malaythong announced that in July 2021, the President of the State Audit of Laos had an online meeting with the State Auditor General of Vietnam to review and re-evaluate the cooperation between the two agencies over the past time, through which the two sides agreed to continue promoting cooperation in training auditors, cooperation in improving audit and post-audit quality in the coming time.

The two sides will also work to develop a cooperation agreement, promoting the exchange of delegations, training and experience sharing on modernising the audit work.



On the occasion of the Laos-Vietnam, Vietnam-Laos Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2022 to celebrate 60 years of establishing diplomatic relations and 45 years of signing the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries, the two state audit agencies also expected to organise many activities.

Hue suggested that in the coming time, the two state audit agencies of Vietnam and Laos should further enhance cooperation contents and comprehensive forms in order to continue to improve organisational capacity and professional expertise at each agency, to become model agencies at INTOSAI, ASOSAI, ASEANSAI.

He also conveyed an invitation to visit Vietnam from Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam Tran Sy Thanh to President of the State Audit Organisation of Laos Malaythong Kommasith.

Also on May 16, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met former Prime Minister, former Chairman of the National Assembly of Laos Thongsing Thammavong.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) meets former Prime Minister, former Chairman of the National Assembly of Laos Thongsing Thammavong . (Photo: VNA)

He conveyed the regards from Vietnam’s Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to the Lao former leader, affirming that Thongsing is a close friend of Vietnam who had made many contributions to strengthening and developing the relationship between the two National Assemblies and the two countries.



Hue said he hopes that Thongsing will continue his contributions to his country's development as well as further promote the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.



For his part, the Lao former leader spoke highly of the significance of Hue’s visit and expressed his expectation that the National Assembly of Vietnam will continue to share experiences with the National Assembly of Laos, contributing to strengthening the relationship between the two legislative bodies.



He also highly valued the workshop on sharing experiences on mechanisms and policies for socio-economic recovery and development after the COVID-19 pandemic which was jointly held by the two national assemblies and said he hopes similar seminars will be held in the future./.